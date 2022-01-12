Raymond James & Associates Purchases 23,739 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in nLIGHT were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,029 shares of company stock worth $3,997,979. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

