Raymond James & Associates Purchases 614 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

