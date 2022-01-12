Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $239.74 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

