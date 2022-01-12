Raymond James & Associates Sells 546 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Integer were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

