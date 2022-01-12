Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 53.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

