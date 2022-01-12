Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $246.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.