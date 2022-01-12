Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

