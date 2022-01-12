Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $30.68.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

