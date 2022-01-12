Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 81.0% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

CIEN opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

