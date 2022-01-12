Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 101.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 5,684.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,960 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,237 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.