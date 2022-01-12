Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1,619.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

