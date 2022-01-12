New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.