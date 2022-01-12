Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $574.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $485.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $453.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

