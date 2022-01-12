Head-To-Head Survey: Liquid Media Group (YVR) and Its Competitors

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) is one of 391 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Liquid Media Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Liquid Media Group Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liquid Media Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group Competitors 2526 12804 23681 644 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.00%. Given Liquid Media Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquid Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group’s competitors have a beta of -20.22, meaning that their average stock price is 2,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 -$4.64 million -2.37 Liquid Media Group Competitors $1.75 billion $335.04 million -33.46

Liquid Media Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Liquid Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liquid Media Group competitors beat Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

