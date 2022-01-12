Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.44.

LICY stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

