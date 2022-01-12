L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $266.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.83. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

