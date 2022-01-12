Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

