Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.90

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,375,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,556,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

