Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.23

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 4117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

