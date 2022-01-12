Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.50

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $112.52, with a volume of 2943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $7,509,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

