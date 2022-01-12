Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

