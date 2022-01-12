New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WERN opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

