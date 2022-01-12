Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.