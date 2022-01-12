Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

