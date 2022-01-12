Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,027 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

