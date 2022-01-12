$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NOV by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

