Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,134 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.