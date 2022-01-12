Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

