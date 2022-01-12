Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

NYSE LU opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lufax by 9.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Lufax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

