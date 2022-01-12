Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MAKSY. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

