Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.03 ($113.67).

Several research firms have issued reports on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($97.95) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI stock opened at €82.10 ($93.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.01. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a fifty-two week high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.