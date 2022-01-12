Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to Neutral

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

