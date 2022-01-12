Craig Hallum Downgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of WW stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. WW International has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at about $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 661.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

