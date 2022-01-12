AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 71.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

