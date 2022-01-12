Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

