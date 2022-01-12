Insider Buying: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,763.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,501,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,385,012.35.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$13,674.00.

CVE EMX opened at C$2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.12. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.1706115 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

