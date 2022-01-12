CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $21,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $22,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $23,770.00.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

