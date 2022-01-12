Analyzing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 2.81% 2.11% 1.44% DoubleVerify 2.99% 4.20% 3.67%

This table compares HealthStream and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $244.83 million 3.32 $14.09 million $0.23 111.87 DoubleVerify $243.92 million 18.96 $20.45 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthStream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 2 0 2.40 DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.91%. DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $40.10, indicating a potential upside of 37.56%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats HealthStream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

