Insider Selling: Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Sells 5,715 Shares of Stock

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chenyu Caroline Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 500 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $4,880.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 2,802 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $27,375.54.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81.

PZN opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $714.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

