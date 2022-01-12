Reviewing SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 3.41 $121.30 million $4.85 42.48 Euro Tech $13.36 million 1.03 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Euro Tech.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 6.65% 24.99% 11.36% Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euro Tech has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 4 4 0 2.20 Euro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus price target of $219.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Euro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Euro Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment. The Engineering segment involves in water and waste-water treatment engineering and air pollution control business through Pact-Yixing, the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.