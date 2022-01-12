Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,955 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.