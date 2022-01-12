Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

ASIX opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

