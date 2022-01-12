Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 million, a P/E ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.