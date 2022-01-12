BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Head to Head Contrast

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.7% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CommScope’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 2.76 -$1.32 million N/A N/A CommScope $8.44 billion 0.26 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -5.32

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and CommScope, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 0 5 5 0 2.50

CommScope has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.04%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

CommScope beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

