Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,817 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

