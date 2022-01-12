Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

