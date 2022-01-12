Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 7259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

