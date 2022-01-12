HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.57

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 27.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

