Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

