Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108,286.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

RMBS stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

